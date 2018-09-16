Man knifed by robed attacker

A man has suffered serious injuries after being chased and stabbed in an attack police are treating as an attempted murder.

The 25-year-old was walking along Dalness Street in Glasgow at around 9.20pm on Saturday when he was pursued and assaulted by another man armed with a knife.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is in in a stable condition.

Police Scotland said the suspect was dressed unusually at the time, wearing a red hooded robe rather like a bathrobe.