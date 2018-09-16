Online threats against Dublin Garda member ‘completely unacceptable’

The Garda Commissioner and Government ministers have condemned online threats made against a Garda member in Dublin. It is understood the garda’s identity was shared on social media after a contentious gardai operation against housing protesters last week. A number of people were arrested on Tuesday night amid disturbances when balaclava-wearing gardai attended an unoccupied property in the city’s North Frederick Street accompanied by masked private contractors to evict demonstrators. A protest was staged on O’Connell Street the following night, accusing the gardai of heavy-handed tactics.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said ‘appropriate supports’ had been put in place Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Commissioner Drew Harris said the online intimidation was “completely unacceptable”. He said “appropriate supports” had been put in place to protect the welfare and safety of the garda targeted. Commissioner Harris added: “Threats and intimidation against Garda members who are only doing their job to keep people safe and uphold lawful order are completely unacceptable. “I utterly condemn it.” Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said: “This serves to highlight the challenges facing gardai in upholding the law on our behalf and the importance of all right-thinking people supporting them in doing that. “Threats against them are threats against the rule of law and not acceptable. I expect the matter will be fully investigated by gardai.”

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said he was ‘disgusted’ by the threats Credit: Niall Carson/PA