Prison harnesses stationery solution to counter psychoactive substances

A prison has found an effective way to stop inmates getting their hands on psychoactive substances like Spice – by using a photocopier.

HMP Preston found the drugs were being smuggled into the jail via the prisoners’ mail, after the paper used to write the letters was soaked in the substance.

The notes could then be ripped up and smoked by the inmates.

In a bid to crack down on the problem, the category B men’s prison began photocopying all mail and keeping the originals locked away.

According to an annual report by the Independent Monitoring Board, the move has produced positive results – with not a single ambulance call-out needed for a prisoner under the influence since the scheme began in January.