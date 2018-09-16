Sadiq Khan comes out in favour of second referendum on Brexit

Sadiq Khan has called for a second referendum on Brexit before the country is taken down an "extremely damaging" path.

The Mayor of London warned that the UK was looking at the prospect of either a "bad deal" or a "no deal" Brexit, with the March deadline under 200 days away.

Mr Khan accused the government of adopting a "chaotic approach" to negotiations with the EU, and branded details of the agreement with the bloc so far as "vague".

Writing in The Observer on Sunday, Mr Khan said the British public should have the final say on what happens next.

"They [no deal and 'bad deal'] are both incredibly risky and I don't believe Theresa May has the mandate to gamble so flagrantly with the British economy and people's livelihoods," he wrote.

Mr Khan continued: "This means a public vote on any Brexit deal obtained by the Government, or a vote on a no-deal Brexit if one is not secured, alongside the option of staying in the EU."