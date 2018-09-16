Several deaths amid ethnic unrest on outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital

Overnight ethnic-based attacks in the outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, have killed several people and caused hundreds to flee their homes. “Several lives were lost and properties damaged due to this attack,” head of the Oromia police commission, Alemayehu Ejigu, told the state broadcaster ETV on Sunday. He said 70 suspects have been arrested. “The perpetrators are criminals organised in groups to kill people and cause damages to the properties of targeted citizens,” he said.

“This is a shameful act.” The killings were denounced by Ethiopia’s new, reformist leader. “Prime minister Abiy Ahmed strongly condemns the killings and acts of violence against innocent citizens … These cowardly attacks represent a grave concern to the unity and solidarity of our people & will be met with appropriate response,” said Fitsum Arega, the prime minister’s chief of staff, in a tweet. Police said the attacks started late on Saturday afternoon in the Burayu and Ashewa Meda areas just outside of the capital. They did not say what prompted the violence. Scores of Addis Ababa residents demonstrated in front of the state broadcaster calling for the perpetrators, whom they suggested were youths from the surrounding Oromia region, to be brought to justice. Some locations in the north and northwestern parts of Addis Ababa remained tense on Sunday. City officials visited the displaced on Sunday morning pledging support but Ethiopians are expressing anger on social media and urging Ethiopia’s new leader, prime minister Abiy Ahmed, to take serious measures to stop ethnic-based attacks.

Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed has condemned the violence Credit: AP