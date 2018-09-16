Severely ill Pussy Riot member to be treated in Germany

A member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot who fell severely ill after a suspected poisoning is set to be taken to Germany for treatment.

Pyotr Verzilov, one of four Pussy Riot members to be jailed after invading the World Cup final pitch in July, was admitted to intensive care in Moscow on Tuesday.

Associates of Mr Verzilov believe he was poisoned for political reasons.

Maria Alekhina said that Mr Verzilov would be flown to Berlin, but she did not give further details.

Independent news site Meduza reported that a doctor from a Berlin clinic – who is friends with the ill man’s father – suggested medical care outside Russia.