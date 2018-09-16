Sinn Fein confirms MEP Liadh Ni Riada as presidential candidate

Sinn Fein has confirmed that MEP Liadh Ni Riada will be its candidate in the Irish presidential election. The party’s ruling council – ard chomhairle – selected the 52-year-old at a meeting in Dublin on Sunday.

The former TV producer, who is daughter of legendary Irish trad musician and composer Sean O Riada, is a vocal Irish language advocate and one of Sinn Fein’s four MEPs. She becomes the fifth name in the mix for next month’s poll.

Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman are independent candidates in the presidential race Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Sitting president Michael D Higgins, who was first elected in 2011, has already announced his intention to run for a second term. Two businessmen who were both investors on the Irish version of Dragons’ Den – Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy – are running as independent candidates, as is mental health advocate Senator Joan Freeman. The trio all secured the required endorsement of four local councils in order to officially become candidates.

Irish President Michael D Higgins has announced his intention to run for another term Credit: Maxwells/PA