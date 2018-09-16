Slippery situation for snake stuck in mousetrap

An unsuspecting snake which became stuck after slithering into a mousetrap has been rescued.

The orange and white corn snake was spotted in Station Square, Poplar, east London on Saturday by a passer-by, the RSPCA said.

The RSPCA’s Joe White, who attended, said: “The poor snake could barely move and was well and truly stuck in the mousetrap.

“The snake had an abrasion where he was stuck but his injuries do not seem to be too severe.