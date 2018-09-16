Soldier Joe Robinson jailed in Turkey for fighting Islamic State 'begs' for UK government help

A former soldier says he is "begging" the UK government to help him after he was jailed in Turkey for fighting the so-called Islamic State.

Joe Robinson, 25, told ITV News he was "mentally, physically and emotionally drained" after being handed a seven-and-a-half year sentence on Friday by Turkish authorities.

Mr Robinson, who trained with the British army, was arrested in July 2017 for allegedly fighting alongside the People’s Protection Units of Syrian Kurdistan (YPG), which Turkey considers a terrorist organisation, in July 2015.

The YPG is not banned in the UK and Mr Robinson, from Accrington, Lancashire, said he only spent a month with them in Syria while providing medical support to civilians.

It was in the following three months in Iraq that he fought IS with the Peshmerga, the Iraqi Kurdish military, Mr Robinson insists.

Now he and his Bulgarian fiancee, Mira Rojkan, have called on Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to intervene.