There’s a lot of road ahead as Lib Dem leader, says Sir Vince Cable

Sir Vince Cable has rejected claims he is “running out of road” as Liberal Democrat leader, as he again refused to set a firm resignation date.

The former business secretary’s “slow-motion resignation” has caused unease among some colleagues after Sir Vince insisted he would stay on until Brexit is “resolved or stopped”, and hoped to lead the party into local elections next May.

Pressure increased on the ex-Cabinet minister after former leader Lord Menzies Campbell said Sir Vince “can see the end of the road”.

A defiant Sir Vince responded by telling BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “I’m not running out of road, there’s a lot of road ahead.”