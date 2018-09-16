University reveals slave trade benefits of up to £199 million

Glasgow University received benefits worth the equivalent of up to £199 million from slave trade cash, researchers have found.

The university carried out a year-long study into thousands of donations made in the 18th and 19th centuries and discovered some were linked to slave trade profits.

Creating a centre for the study of slavery and memorial or tribute in university grounds in the name of the enslaved has now been agreed by the university as part of a reparative justice programme.

The research identified 16 bursaries, endowments and mortifications donated between 1809 and 1937 with direct links to profits from slavery.

Donations to the 1866-1880 campaign to build current campus at Gilmorehill found 23 people who gave money had some financial links to the New World slave trade.

In total, the money received is estimated as having a present day value of between £17 million and £199 million.