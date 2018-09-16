US border agent charged with murder of four women

A US Border Patrol supervisor has been charged with murder over the deaths of four female sex workers following an alleged two-week killing spree.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said in a tweet that Juan David Ortiz, 35, an intel supervisor for the Border Patrol, had been charged with four counts of murder as well as aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

Ortiz, a 10-year Border Patrol veteran, was arrested early on Saturday after a fifth woman who had been abducted managed to escape and notify authorities.

The suspect fled and was found hiding in a truck in a hotel parking lot in Laredo, about 145 miles south-west of San Antonio, Texas, authorities said.

“We do consider this to be a serial killer,” Mr Alaniz said.

He told The Texas Tribune that after Ortiz picked up the fifth woman she quickly realised she was in danger.