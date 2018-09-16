What the papers say – September 16

A variety of stories make the front pages on Sunday – from calls for a second Brexit referendum to an interview with the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party.

The Observer leads on the mayor of London Sadiq Khan issuing a call for another public vote on EU membership, saying people should be given the chance to reject a deal that would be bad for the economy.

Mr Khan’s intervention will put more pressure on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to back another referendum at the party’s conference next weekend, the paper adds.