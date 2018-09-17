200 jobs to be created at Microsoft Ireland

Two hundred more jobs are to be created at Microsoft in Ireland.

The technology giant is seeking engineers to work on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence for customers across the globe, as well as a range of other roles.

It will bring the total employed in Ireland to 2,200.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland, said: “The broad-based expansion of Microsoft in Ireland reflects the dynamism, energy and continued transformation of our team in Dublin.

“The team here is working with businesses, governments, organisations and people across the globe to help make our vision a reality – helping them to do and achieve more.

“Microsoft is developing and deploying solutions fuelled by new technologies that are helping to support opportunities and solve challenges for our customers.”