999 operator describes harrowing call with Grenfell victim

A 999 operator has described a harrowing, 40-minute phone call with a Grenfell Tower victim, who gradually succumbed to smoke on the top floor. Aisha Jabin, a control room operator for the North West Fire Service, started taking calls from the block when the fire brigade’s London base was overwhelmed by demand. She took a phone call from a woman called Debbie, believed to be victim Deborah Lamprell, who had sought shelter in a 23rd floor flat with several panicked residents. Her body was recovered along with six others from Flat 201.

In a written statement to the Grenfell Tower inquiry, Ms Jabin recalled in distressing detail her phone call with Ms Lamprell. The resident of the 16th floor was “immediately screaming down the phone that she could not get out” and said she was one of 11 people barricaded into the 23rd floor flat. By this point, 40 fire engines had been called to tackle the escalating inferno – but residents were still being told to remain inside. “She told me that they had barricaded themselves in as much as they could but she was completely distraught,” the statement said. “She told me that there was not much smoke in the flat but that it was starting to get hot. “I told her the usual guidance – get down low and as they had already barricaded themselves in I just tried to reassure her as much as I could.” A “commotion” was audible in the background and Ms Lamprell said she was struggling to convince people to remain close to the ground.

It became clear to Ms Jabin that the residents were in peril when she heard a “loud crack” as the flat’s windows shattered. Her “heart sank” as she realised firefighters were currently carrying out rescues on the third floor – 20 levels below where Ms Lamprell was awaiting help. Ms Jabin told the resident to try to get everyone to flee, but the group now could not get past the barricade. Then the operator heard the sound of a baby crying – and realised two children were also trapped. “For a moment I froze, I was not sure what to do,” the statement said. “I am a mother and the thought of children being trapped and not able to breathe really affected me. “I carried on talking to her, continued to try to reassure her, but Debbie said that the mother of the children had not been telling the children to keep low and therefore the children were suffering from smoke inhalation.”

