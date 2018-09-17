Addiction to Fortnite being cited as reason for divorce in UK

Fortnite and addiction to other online games has been cited as one of the reasons for divorce in hundreds of cases since the start of the year, according to a UK divorce services website.

Divorce Online said it had received 200 petitions since January 1 that named the battle royale game and others as a key reason for ending their relationship.

The last-player-standing game has become a phenomenon since launching last year, amassing more than 125 million players in the process.