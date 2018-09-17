Artist Kevin Sharkey withdraws from race to be Ireland’s next president

Artist Kevin Sharkey has withdrawn from the 2018 presidential race to focus on his art. The Dublin-based painter released a statement on his Twitter page announcing he was “leaving the circus”.

Mr Sharkey said on Monday he dropped out of the race “due to the corruption of the local councils all over Ireland”. “I am leaving the circus, Farce, that has become the presidential race to focus on my new collection of paintings. “I am also looking forward to the release of my first single.” His statement also provided details of an exhibition showcasing his paintings entitled, The Presidential Collection 2018, he denies running in the race as a ploy to promote his artwork.

Irish President Michael D Higgins is seeking a second term Credit: Maxwell Photography/PA

Mr Sharkey also backed former journalist Gemma O’Doherty and asked any councils that had promised him their votes to transfer their votes to Ms O’Doherty. Ms O’Doherty and musician Jimmy Smyth have not received any council nominations so far. Meanwhile, businessman Peter Casey secured the nomination of Kerry County Council for his presidential bid on Monday. It is the first council nomination for the Dragons’ Den personality, who recently stepped down from his role as chief executive of Claddagh Resources. He needs the backing of three more councils in order to get on the ballot paper. Mr Casey will travel to Limerick City and County Council and Tipperary on Tuesday.

Kevin Sharkey has endorsed Gemma O’Doherty Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

There are still 19 councils who have yet to nominate anyone. Dublin City, Laois, Offaly and Westmeath have all voted not to back any of the candidates. Sligo County Council will discuss motions to endorse businessmen Sean Gallagher and Mr Casey when it meets on Monday September 24. Candidates travelled all over the country in the last number of weeks to make their pitch to local councils about why they think they would be a good president. Each local authority can only endorse one candidate. For independent candidates there are two ways to get a nomination for president. The first is to secure the signatures of at least 20 members of the Oireachtas, there are 158 TDs and 60 senators. However, most votes are locked inside political parties and the party whip normally prevents individual TDs or senators signing papers for non-party independent candidates. The second route is to try and convince four local authorities to back a bid.

Sean Gallagher was previously pipped to the presidency and is seeking the office again Credit: Sean Gallagher/PA

Five candidates are currently in the mix for next month’s presidential election in Ireland after securing signatures and county councils. According to polls, Michael D. Higgins is heading for a landslide re-election. The Red C opinion poll published in the Sunday Business Post puts the current president at 67% support. Businessman and former presidential runner-up in 2011, Sean Gallagher, comes second in the poll at 15% ahead of fellow Dragons’ Den star Gavin Duffy at 6%. In fourth place in the poll, 7% of respondents chose Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada who was unveiled as Sinn Fein’s chosen candidate on Sunday. The 51-year-old is the youngest of the five confirmed candidates and one of two women in the race. Mr Higgins, the sitting president, 77, is able to nominate himself as an independent candidate for another seven years in office. However, he has secured the backing of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Labour, who have agreed not to field candidates from their own parties.

