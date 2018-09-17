Aviva Investors to vote against Unilever HQ move from London

Unilever shareholder Aviva Investors is preparing to vote down the consumer goods giant’s plans to shift its headquarters out of London. Aviva Investors, which holds a 1.4% stake in the London-listed firm, warned that the move will fail to benefit shareholders who will likely be forced to offload Unilever stock after its is removed from the FTSE 100. Unilever, which owns well-known brands including Marmite and Dove soap, will put plans to simplify its dual headquarter structure to shareholders on October 25 and 26. If successful, Unilever will ditch its second head office in London and run its headquarters solely out of the Netherlands. Unilever aims to complete the changes by Christmas Eve.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

David Cumming, chief investment officer for equities at Aviva Investors, said: “We will be voting against Unilever’s proposal to relinquish its UK domicile in favour of Rotterdam. “Unilever’s decision appears to be a defensive response to recent governance challenges and consequently will not create any value for shareholders. “Furthermore, a material number of long-standing supportive UK shareholders will become forced sellers due to the resultant removal of this high-quality company from the FT All Share and FTSE 100 indices.” Unilever announced that it planned to “simplify” from two legal entities into a single one incorporated in Rotterdam in March. It dealt a major blow to the UK Government and its efforts to uphold Britain’s status as a centre for business after Brexit. But Unilever has insisted the move to Rotterdam has “nothing to do with Brexit”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.