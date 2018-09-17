Ban parents-to-be from using early gender test, says Labour

Parents-to-be should be banned from using a blood test to determine the gender of their baby in the early stages of pregnancy, Labour has said.

The call comes amid concerns that some could choose to terminate the pregnancy because of a fetus’s sex.

The non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) is used to detect Down’s syndrome and other genetic conditions and is being rolled out by the NHS as an additional part of its antenatal screening offer.

Parents-to-be who take the test on the health service can not use it to learn their baby’s gender, however they can pay for it privately, including via online services.

Labour MP Naz Shah, shadow minister for women and equalities, said a preference for boys in some cultures could force expecting mothers and fathers “to adopt methods such as NIPT to live up to expectations of family members”.

“NIPT screenings should be used for their intended purpose, to screen for serious conditions such as Down’s syndrome,” she told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme.

“The Government needs to look into this exploitative practice and enforce appropriate restrictions.”