Border agent admits four killings, police say in court records

A US Border Patrol supervisor remains in jail in Texas after he confessed to killing four women and assaulting a fifth who managed to escape, police said in court records.

Juan David Ortiz is being held in Laredo on $2.5 million (£1.9 million) bond on four counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

According to records, the 35-year-old “provided a voluntary verbal confession” early on Saturday in the deaths of the women.