‘Breaking up is hard to do’, Rennie tells SNP leader Sturgeon

The SNP is being challenged to “get off the fence” and back calls for a referendum on the terms of Brexit.

While Nicola Sturgeon has said she would not block such a vote, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie is demanding her party speak up in favour of a so-called “people’s vote”.

Mr Rennie will issue the challenge as he addresses his party’s UK conference in Brighton.

He will also use his speech to stress Brexit shows “breaking up is hard to do”, insisting the reaction to Britain quitting the European Union (EU) should not be for Scotland to then leave the UK.

The UK is due to end its membership of the EU in March 2019, but Mr Rennie will say that after 40 years “the ties that bind us are strong, the economic relationship is deep”.

He will say: “Breaking up is hard to do.

“There is a lesson for Nicola Sturgeon. Rather than rubbing her hands with glee that Brexit could help her win independence, Nicola Sturgeon must surely see the obvious?

“After three hundred years the ties that bind us are strong, the the economic relationship is deep, the laws are common.”