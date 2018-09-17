British diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk following 'paedophile' accusations

Elon Musk accused Vernon Unsworth of being a paedophile.. Credit: PA/AP

A British diver who helped rescue youth football players trapped in a cave in Thailand is suing Elon Musk, claiming the Tesla chief falsely accused him on Twitter of being a paedophile. The lawsuit filed by Vernon Unsworth in Los Angeles federal court seeks more than £57,000 in damages and a court order stopping Mr Musk from making further allegations. Mr Unsworth, a caving expert, provided advice and experience which were considered crucial to the rescue operation of the 12 young footballers and their coach. Mr Unsworth had criticised a well-publicised effort by Mr Musk to lend a custom-built mini-submarine to the rescue effort as “showboating” in a television interview. The Tesla boss and SpaceX engineers had built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue, but the device was not used, and Mr Unsworth branded it a “PR stunt”. In retaliation, Mr Musk called the Brit "pedo [sic] guy" in a tweet to his 22.5 million followers which has since been deleted. Mr Unsworth and his legal team deny the allegations made by Mr Musk.

Vernon Unsworth is a caving expert and diver. Credit: AP

Mr Musk later accused Mr Unsworth of moving to Thailand to be with a bride who was around 12. The lawsuit alleges that Mr Musk, apparently angered by Mr Unsworth's remarks, began a campaign to destroy his reputation "by publishing false and heinous accusations of criminality against him to the public". In a series of tweets on July 15, Mr Musk, who personally delivered the submarine to the cave, wrote that he never saw Mr Unsworth and challenged him to show a video of the final rescue. "Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it," he tweeted. Later on Twitter, Mr Musk wrote: "Bet ya a dollar it's true." He later deleted the tweets and apologised after being criticised by shareholders, the lawsuit alleges, stating in a tweet that his words were "spoken in anger" and that the sub was built out of kindness according to specifications from the dive team leader. But on August 28, Mr Musk tweeted again, writing: "You don't think it's strange he hasn't sued me? He was offered free legal services."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The lawsuit says that with the tweet, Mr Musk sought to tell the average reader that Mr Unsworth's failure to sue at the time was evidence that he was a paedophile. Two days after the August 28 tweet, Mr Musk emailed a BuzzFeed News reporter, suggesting the reporter investigate Mr Unsworth and "stop defending child rapists", according to the lawsuit, which runs to 65 pages including exhibits. "He's an old, single white guy from England who's been travelling or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years," Mr Musk wrote, adding that Mr Unsworth moved to Thailand "for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time", according to the lawsuit. Then in a second email to BuzzFeed, he accused Mr Unsworth of being a liar and said he was not on the cave dive team.

The young footballers and their coach were trapped in the cave for almost three weeks. Credit: AP