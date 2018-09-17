Cable: Brexit hardliners ignoring massive costs of EU withdrawal

Hardline Brexiteers are ignoring the massive costs of EU withdrawal for the “erotic spasm” of breaking with Brussels, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable will say.

The Lib Dem leader is expected to use his key note address to the party conference on Tuesday to call on Prime Minister Theresa May to “shock us all” and admit Brexit’s time has passed and call a fresh referendum on EU membership.

Sir Vince will say: “For the ‘true believers’ – the fundamentalists – the costs of Brexit have always been irrelevant.

“Years of economic pain justified by the erotic spasm of leaving the European Union.

“Economic pain felt – of course, not by them – by those least able to afford it.

“And the latest piece of nastiness from Jacob Rees-Mogg – calling into question the right of Europeans to stay in Britain, and of Britons to stay in Europe – creating unnecessary worry and insecurity for millions.

“The public don’t mind what these people dream about behind closed doors – so long as their dreams don’t become nightmares for the rest of us.

“It really beggars belief that the army and the police are now being asked to prepare for riots in the chaotic aftermath of a botched Brexit.

“And billions – billions – of taxpayers’ money spent preparing for disaster.”