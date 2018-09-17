Campaigners seeking funding boost for memorial to Polish airmen

A memorial to the role of the Polish Air Force during the Second World War is due to be unveiled in Northern Ireland in November.

Campaigners want to raise the remaining £2,700 to ensure the project goes ahead in Newtownards in Co Down.

‬‬‬‬‬‬Experienced and battle-hardened Polish airmen fought in the pivotal Battle of Britain, including No. 303 (Polish) Fighter Squadron which was later stationed at Ballyhalbert RAF base, a short distance from Newtownards.

A message on crowdfunding website Just Giving said: “We are campaigning to raise funding that would allow us to finalise the Polish Air Force Memorial project & support the replacement of Warrant Officer Stanislaw Grondowski’s crash memorial on Plantation Road in Lisburn.

“Our hope is that the Polish Air Force memorial can be unveiled on November 17 2018.

“To celebrate the 100 years of Polish Independence and the Royal Air Force and the Polish Air Force Centenaries, For Your Freedom & Ours reached out to a number of organisations and partners with an idea of unveiling the Polish Air Force Memorial.