CCTV footage of man released after pensioner held at knife-point in robbery

CCTV footage of a man has been released after a pensioner was held at knife-point during a robbery in Fife.

The incident saw a 76-year-old woman approached by a man outside her home in Lundin Road, Crossford.

He forced her back into the property and stole a number of items, including jewellery and cameras.

Officers believe a man recorded at a petrol station – believed in be in Rosyth – can assist with enquiries.

The incident happened around 11pm on Friday, May 4.