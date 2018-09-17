Classic Jaguar cars set off on 4,000-mile drive to boost cancer charity

A fleet of classic E-type Jaguar cars have set off on a 4,000-mile drive to raise funds for a cancer charity. They left from Pendine Sands, Carmarthenshire, for the 19-day 2018 Round Britain Coastal Drive in support of Prostate Cancer UK. Organisers hope this year’s tour around the British mainland will add £70,000 to the £150,000 raised in the event’s first two years.

Don Wales (right) and Jaguar driver Philip Porter hold a scarf in support of Prostate Cancer UK charity over the E-Type Jaguar that was used in the film The Italian Job Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The Pendine Sands starting point is where Don Wales set the UK speed record for an electric car in 2000 at 137mph and the world speed record for a ride-on lawnmower in 2010 at 87.8mph. Mr Wales, who is grandson of Sir Malcolm Campbell and nephew of Donald Campbell, two of Britain’s greatest land and water speed record-holders, said: “I am delighted to be part of this fabulous event and honoured to be flagging-off the entrants from Pendine Sands, where my grandfather set his first world land speed record.

Classic E-Type Jaguars are waved off the beach at Pendine Sands by Don Wales Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

A driver checks his car as dozens of E-Types line up for the off Credit: Ben Birchall/PA