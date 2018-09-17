Clegg accuses PM of presenting UK with ‘con trick’ choice on Brexit

Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg has accused Theresa May of presenting Britain with a “con trick” choice on Brexit.

Sir Nick, who is back in the political spotlight on Monday with an address to a meeting at the Lib Dem conference in Brighton, insisted the Prime Minister was offering either a “fudge or the abyss” on EU exit by claiming the only alternative to her Chequers proposals is a no deal withdrawal.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it is a deep disservice to our democratic traditions to have a Prime Minister now saying: ‘You’ve got no choices left, it’s my fudge or the abyss’ – that is not true.

“We always have more choices if only we are prepared to take them.

“Of all the con tricks we have been subject to in this whole sorry Brexit saga – from the lies in the referendum to the so-called virtues of what is nothing more than an inelegant fudge in Chequers – I think the worst is now to come.