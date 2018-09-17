- ITV Report
Coca-Cola ‘closely watching’ cannabis in wellness drinks
The Coca-Cola Company says it is “closely watching” the growth of the use of a non-psychoactive element of cannabis in wellness drinks.
The statement came after reports that the drinks giant was in talks with a Canadian cannabis company to create a cannabidiol-infused beverage.
Coca-Cola and Aurora Cannabis both declined to confirm the reports by BNN Bloomberg.
Shares of Aurora were up nearly 17% on the Toronto Stock Exchange on the report.
Coca-Cola says it is eyeing the growing market for health drinks infused with cannabidiol – or CBD – but has made no decisions.
The beverage giant’s interest is another indication of the growing acceptance of cannabis by established companies.
Spirit maker Constellation Brands bought a minority stake in a Canadian marijuana producer last year.