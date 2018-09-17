Country singer Carrie Underwood reveals she had three miscarriages in the last two years

American country singer Carrie Underwood has revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in two years, and at her lowest point she feared she had suffered a fourth.

The 35-year-old, who is currently pregnant, opened up about her fertility struggles in an interview with CBS News on Sunday, where she said she was pregnant in early 2017 and it "didn’t work out".

The former American Idol winner further revealed she had a second miscarriage later that year and a third in 2018.

Underwood added that she "got mad" at God, asking: "Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid?

"Like, what is this? Shut the door.

"Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid."

At the time, the mother-of-one said she prayed like never before and "told God how I felt."

Following her outburst and prayer, Underwood said she went to the doctor, fully expecting to be told she had suffered a fourth miscarriage, only to find out that everything was fine.

The singer says that she believes God heard her.