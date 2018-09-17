Duchess of Sussex launches her first major project since joining the Royal Family

The Duchess of Sussex has launched her first public project since she joined the Royal Family.

She’s helping to raise funds for the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire following a number of private visits since she moved to the UK with Prince Harry.

It’s the first time Meghan has launched her own charity project since she and Harry married in May.

The Duchess has been working with a group of women in a community kitchen close the scene of last year’s devastating fire in West London.

The kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre only had the funds to open for two days a week until Meghan stepped in.