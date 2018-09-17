Duchess of Sussex launches her first major project since joining the Royal Family
The Duchess of Sussex has launched her first public project since she joined the Royal Family.
She’s helping to raise funds for the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire following a number of private visits since she moved to the UK with Prince Harry.
It’s the first time Meghan has launched her own charity project since she and Harry married in May.
The Duchess has been working with a group of women in a community kitchen close the scene of last year’s devastating fire in West London.
The kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre only had the funds to open for two days a week until Meghan stepped in.
- This is a promotional video of the project released by Kensington Palace.
She’s helped the Hubb Community Kitchen to put together a book of their recipes and used the Royal Foundation – the charity run by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex – to help finance the project.
The book – called 'Together' – features the women’s own recipes from the Mediterranean, North Africa and the Middle East.
Meghan has written the foreward to the book, which goes on sale this week.
The Duchess hopes the profits from the sales will help to keep the Hubb Community Kitchen open seven days a week.
The work by Meghan shines a light on a community deeply scarred by the loss of life at Grenfell.
It also highlights the kind of work she will champion as a royal – helping women, and those from a diverse communities.
She wrote often about her love of food and cooking in her blog, The Tig, before she met Prince Harry.