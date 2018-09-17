Ex-UBS trader in last-ditch bid to block deportation

A convicted former UBS trader has launched a last-ditch legal attempt to halt his deportation to Ghana. Lawyers for Kweku Adoboli – who was jailed for seven years in 2012 for two counts of fraud that resulted in £1.4 billion in losses – have lodged a judicial review and injunction against deportation amid fears that his removal is hours away. It is being argued on the grounds of public interest. His lawyers say Mr Adoboli, 38, has been teaching at several universities and working with an initiative promoting responsible leadership since his release from prison in June 2015, and also that he left Ghana at the age of four, has lived in the UK since the age of 12 and it is where his family is based.

Caroline Nokes said the UK public ‘expects robust action to be taken against foreign nationals who abuse our hospitality’ Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Immigration minister Caroline Nokes said in a letter that all foreign nationals sentenced to more than four years are subject to automatic deportation unless there are compelling reasons for them to remain. It is believed that Mr Adoboli, who was released after serving half his sentence, is due to be deported on Tuesday evening. A group of 132 MPs and MSPs have written to Home Secretary Sajid Javid urging him to intervene. The decision to deport Mr Adoboli has been upheld at several stages by the courts but his lawyers say they will make an application to review on an oral basis on Tuesday if the judicial review or the injunction are refused.

Kweku Adoboli has lived in Britain since the age of 12 Credit: Lewis Whyld/PA