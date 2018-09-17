Four charged after ‘stolen’ vehicle crashed into house after ‘fatal collision’

Four men have been charged in connection with an incident in which an allegedly stolen lorry fatally collided with a woman before smashing into the side of a house.

Jacqueline Wileman, 58, died in a collision with the HGV, which was being followed by police, just before it hit the house in Brierley, near Barnsley, on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police revealed that four men, all from Barnsley, will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with offences in relation to the incident.

David Mellor, 48, and 53-year-old Alan Mawhinney both faces charges of aggravated vehicle taking and failure to provide a sample, whilst Karn Hill, 23, and Wayne Carroll, 29, both face a single charge each of aggravated vehicle taking.