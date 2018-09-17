Fox survives 12 hours stuck in car grille after accident

A fox had a “miracle” escape after surviving for 12 hours wedged in a car grille, the RSPCA has said.

The fox was spotted on September 8, having been hit by a car in Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of that morning.

The animal was rescued from the car by RSPCA animal collection officer Amy Reiter, after being contacted by the car’s owner.

She said: “The lad hit a fox during the early hours of the morning and thought it went under his vehicle.

“He hadn’t realised the fox had survived the accident and had no idea it had got stuck in the car.”