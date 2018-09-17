German government concerned over health of ‘poisoned’ Pussy Riot member

The German government says it is concerned about the health of Pyotr Verzilov, a member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot who is being treated in Berlin after falling severely ill.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said on Monday the government “hopes he will get better soon and recover fully”.

Fellow activists claim Mr Verzilov, who served a 15-day jail sentence for a pitch protest during the World Cup final, was poisoned.