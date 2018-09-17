Madeleine McCann’s father to discuss his mental health issues in rare interview

The father of Madeleine McCann is due to speak about his battle with depression in an interview with BBC Radio 4.

Gerry McCann granted the interview in order to raise awareness of mental health issues and help “men in similar positions”.

The programme is set to feature “Pearl”, by Simon Armitage, a modern translation of a medieval poem about a father’s grief after losing his daughter, which will be intercut with the interview.

Gerry and his wife Kate McCann vowed never to stop looking for their missing daughter, who vanished aged three while the family were on holiday in Portugal.

Mr McCann said: “As a family we’d worked with Simon Armitage before, and know what a sensitive, thoughtful writer he is.