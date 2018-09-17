'He's not the man I knew' - Dionne Warwick accuses Donald Trump of failing to show 'compassion and knowledge'

Donald Trump has failed to show any "compassion and knowledge" since taking presidential office, according to music legend Dionne Warwick.

In an interview with ITV News, the singing legend also claimed that Mr Trump was "not the man" she knew whilst working at his hotels and on the Celebrity Apprentice.

The 73-year-old expressed criticism of the Trump administration, saying that although she backed his campaign promise to "Make America Great Again" things had "gone a little too far".

The Walk On By singer said that Mr Trump was not comparable to past presidents, and claimed his style of presidency had left America going through "growing pains" again.

"His way is not the way I've known past presidents to proceed," Warwick told ITV News.

"There doesn't seem to be any compassion, knowledge, things that make our world go round."

She added: "It's gone a little too far, I feel, personally."