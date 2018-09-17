Highlands and Islands tourism projects get £5m funding boost

A £5 million fund is being launched to support projects that showcase the “breathtaking” scenery, wildlife and culture of the Highlands and Islands.

Ten projects will be chosen to benefit from the new Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund, which is led by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH).

The fund will support projects that encourage visitors to experience more of the unique nature and culture of the Highlands and Islands and also aims to benefit communities.

Each project will receive at least £250,000 from the fund.

Trade, Investment and Innovation Minister Ivan McKee, said: “Today’s announcement of the £5 million Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund is fantastic news for the Highlands and Islands.

“This money will go towards improving visitors’ facilities and access to its most remote and rural areas.

“The £5 million comes from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and will support inclusive and sustainable growth, a key part of the Scottish Government’s National Performance Framework.

“Scotland’s breathtaking scenery and culture is recognised around the world, and improving the experiences for tourists in the Highlands and Islands will benefit the national and local economies by sustaining jobs and creating new opportunities.”