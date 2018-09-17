Howlin vows to continue as Labour leader

Brendan Howlin has vowed to stay put as Labour leader, insisting the party’s recovery is a “slow build”. Mr Howlin said robust questioning he faced from colleagues at the party’s “think-in” on Sunday evening was normal and healthy. “We are not a party where people are bussed in to act as clapometers for the leader,” he said. On the second day of the internal gathering in Drogheda, Mr Howlin said the party was on course to double its current seven Dail seats in the next general election. Labour suffered an electoral meltdown in 2016, losing 30 seats as voters passed a damning judgment on its time as Fine Gael’s junior government coalition partner.

Brendan Howlin insists the goal of doubling its number of TDs in the next general election is achievable Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

In an interview with RTE, Mr Howlin rejected any suggestion the party, which is sitting at around 6% in opinion polls, could face wipe-out in the next poll. “We went into government in the most difficult of circumstances and we explained that to people in 2011 and the Labour Party has always put the country first, others have put party first,” he said. The party leader said the goal of 14 seats was realistic.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.