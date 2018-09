I am not your leader-in-waiting, Gina Miller tells Lib Dems

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller has told the Liberal Democrat party conference she is not their leader-in-waiting. Insisting she was not political, Ms Miller defended liberal values and attacked Conservatives and Labour, saying she did not know anything about the SNP stance on Brexit. With 193 days to go until the official Brexit date, Ms Miller told delegates her new group, End The Chaos, would “challenge” the hard Brexiteers no-deal tour of the UK. “Though I’m politically independent I’m here to cheer you on,” she said.

Gina Miller warned of ‘the fascism of the left’ as she praised voices from the centre Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

“I will walk side-by-side with you all as Liberal Democrats seeking to stop the decay in democracy, to stop the politics of division, to unite rather than divide. “We must offer hope, and recognise we must defend liberal values of opportunity, tolerance, respect and humanity – above all, humanity.” Ms Miller warned of “the fascism of the left” as she praised voices from the centre. “The fascism of the left is every bit as terrifying as the destructive fascism of the right,” she told conference. “Liberalism has become a dirty word in the mouth of both the extreme right and the extreme left.

