IMF warns of 'significant cost' of disorderly exit

Christine Lagarde is in London to deliver the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest assessment of the UK economy. The IMF’s view is there are plenty of pressing issues which need addressing - feeble productivity growth, a large national debt and a wide current account deficit - but the most pressing threat to our prosperity is the risk that withdrawal negotiations with the European Union unravel and we leave, abruptly, next March, without agreement and without transition. In the IMF’s view, “disorderly Brexit,” as Christine Lagarde calls it, would cause our economy to shrink. The IMF won’t say if we would experience a technical recession as it is still "finalising the numbers" but it suggests that not even the most rigorous contingency planning now could prevent the economy from contracting.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde and IMF Deputy Director Philip Gerson at a press conference revealing their assessment of the UK economy. Credit: PA

As the IMF puts it, the “massive scope of work” and “limited time” left would “likely leave preparations incomplete on departure day”. The IMF has attempted to anticipate every possible Brexit outcome. In its opinion, each leaves the UK poorer than it would otherwise be if it remained in the EU. Growth in the EU's 27 economies would also be damaged, although to a “lesser extent” than in the UK.. Generally speaking, the more distant our future trading relationship with the EU, the greater the IMF sees the negative impact on growth. “This should be fairly obvious,” insists Lagarde, “but it seems that sometimes it’s not”. For the purposes of its forecast, the IMF has assumed that Brexit is a “relatively smooth” transition to an agreement on “a broad trade pact covering goods and some services”. The good news, for the Prime Minister, is the IMF is working on the basis that a final deal between the UK and the EU could plausibly look very similar to the Chequers proposal the government is shooting for. The bad news is such a deal fails to transform performance. Growth of 1.5% this year and next is modest. That’s lower than the IMF forecasts for the US, Germany, France and Canada, although slightly ahead of Italy and Japan. The IMF’s clear opinion is that the UK economy, post-Brexit, will be “permanently smaller” and, as a result, tax revenues, “permanently lower”.

With regard to funding the NHS, the IMF doesn’t think a Brexit windfall will arrive in time to fund the NHS, if it arrives at all. Credit: PA