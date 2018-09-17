In Pictures: Calm before the storm – Helene brings warm weather to London

London and the South East enjoyed unseasonably warm weather on Monday as Storm Helene approached the UK.

Low pressure has drawn up warm air from the south.

The Met Office warned on Friday the storm could bring hazardous conditions when it sweeps across the north of England and Wales and through the Republic of Ireland.

But the majority of Helene’s strong winds are now predicted to spend themselves over the Irish Sea.

In the meantime, these Londonders took full advantage of the sunshine.