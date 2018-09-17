In Pictures: Kennedy snaps offer glimpse inside America’s most famous family

The John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum has made hundreds of Kennedy family photos available online, giving a candid new glimpse into their everyday lives.

In this October 1936 photo provided by the John F Kennedy, right, Robert F Kennedy, second from right, and Patricia Kennedy, front left, pose with friends in Palm Beach Credit: Kennedy Family Collection/AP

The Boston museum says it has completed an 18-month project to catalogue and digitise more than 1,700 black-and-white Kennedy family snapshots.

Rose Fitzgerald poses at Windsor Castle Credit: Kennedy Family Collection/AP

Many of the photos are ordinary snaps of typical American family life in the first half of the 20th century.

Robert F Kennedy, Edward M Kennedy and Jean Kennedy play on a swing set in Bronxville Credit: Kennedy Family Collection/AP

They show future president John F Kennedy and his relatives on holiday, smiling for the camera and photobombing each other.

John F Fitzgerald and Rose Fitzgerald pose at Giant’s Causeway in County Antrim Credit: Kennedy Family Collection/AP