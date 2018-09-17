In Pictures: Meghan joins kitchen crew to help launch cookbook

The Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword for a new community cookbook that will help Grenfell families and others.

Kensington Palace shared photos of her working alongside cooks from the Hubb Community Kitchen, an initiative based near the site of Grenfell Tower in London.

The duchess says in her foreword for Together: Our Community Cookbook: “I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together.”

She first visited the kitchen in January and has made a number other private trips to the centre to meet volunteers and learn more about their work.

She also helped put the group in touch with a publisher.