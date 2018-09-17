Increase in deaths recorded in England during heatwave

There was a spike in deaths in England as the summer heatwave first gripped the country, new figures reveal. Between June 21 and June 22 there were 214 fewer deaths than the five-year average for the same period, a quarterly report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows. However, there were 259 more deaths than average in England between June 25 and 26, coinciding with hot weather which triggered a Public Health England (PHE) heatwave alert.

The UK sweltered in high temperatures at the end of June Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

A high of 30.1C (86F) was recorded in London on June 25, making it the UK’s hottest day of the year so far at that point. Maximum temperatures exceeded 24.5C (76F) until the end of June, above the level at which Public Health England (PHE) warns heat-related deaths may occur. During that period, there were 382 more deaths in England than the average for the same period between 2013 to 2017. The ONS quarterly report covers deaths registered in England between April and June.

