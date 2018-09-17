Is a Brexit deal with the EU close for Theresa May?

There is feeling around Westminster and Brussels that a Brexit deal could be within touching distance.

Like with most things related to the United Kingdom breaking ties with the European Union, it is certainly still not a straightforward situation.

Theresa May has been looking more upbeat in recent days but she is still facing plenty of opposition from her own backbenches, where her so-called Chequers plan has curried little favour.

Part of the reason behind the Prime Minister's hopes that a Brexit deal could be reached, is that the EU has said it wants to "de-dramatise" the Northern Ireland border issue, currently one of the biggest sticking points in Brexit negotiations.

Mrs May will need the boost as she heads to Salzburg on Wednesday in order to put her case forward for the Chequers plan to her fellow EU leaders.

Ahead of the meeting, Mrs May welcomed Malta's Prime Minister to Downing Street, talking Joseph Muscat through her Brexit blueprint in a bid to win support for it.