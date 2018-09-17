Jaguar boss ‘making it up’ when he warned of hard Brexit job losses, MP claims

The chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover was “making it up” when he warned that a hard Brexit would wipe out its profits and cost tens of thousands of jobs, a Tory Brexiteer has claimed. Former shadow minister Sir Bernard Jenkin accused Professor Dr Ralf Speth of scaremongering over a prediction that crashing out of the EU would have a “horrifying” effect on the leading automotive firm’s business. Prof Speth had told the UK’s first Zero Emission Vehicle Summit in Birmingham – attended by the Prime Minister – that a hard Brexit could result in the “worst of times” for the UK while the cost to Jaguar Land Rover would be more than £1.2 billion a year.

Asked his view on the German businessman’s warning on Monday, Sir Bernard, a member of the Eurosceptic European Research Group, told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “I’m afraid I think he’s making it up. “We’ve had figures made up all the time by the scaremongers in this debate and I’m afraid nobody believes them.” The warning by Prof Speth, who has worked in the car industry for more than 30 years, followed similar warnings from other industry bosses, including Airbus and BMW, about the potentially damaging consequences of Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

Ralf Speth, chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover, had warned about the impact of a hard Brexit Credit: Chris Ratcliffe/PA