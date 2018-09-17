Meghan's first solo project as a royal is community cookbook

The Duchess of Sussex’s first solo project as a member of the royal family has been announced – supporting the publication of a community cookbook helping Grenfell families and others.

Meghan has written the foreword to the new book produced by cooks from the Hubb Community Kitkchen, an initiative based near the site of the Grenfell tower in London.

The Duchess first visited the kitchen in January and has made a number other private trips to the centre to meet volunteers and learn more about their work.