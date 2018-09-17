- ITV Report
Meghan's first solo project as a royal is community cookbook
The Duchess of Sussex’s first solo project as a member of the royal family has been announced – supporting the publication of a community cookbook helping Grenfell families and others.
Meghan has written the foreword to the new book produced by cooks from the Hubb Community Kitkchen, an initiative based near the site of the Grenfell tower in London.
The Duchess first visited the kitchen in January and has made a number other private trips to the centre to meet volunteers and learn more about their work.
Some of the recipes are family favourites and all have been created by the cooks who support not only residents affected by the Grenfell fire but others in the community.
Meghan helped put the group in touch with a publisher and her Royal Foundation provided assistance with legal and administrative issues.
All proceeds will go back to the Hubb and the book will be available in stores this week.