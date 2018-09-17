Advertisement

Meghan's first solo project as a royal is community cookbook

An image from the Duchess of Sussex’s cook book. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex’s first solo project as a member of the royal family has been announced – supporting the publication of a community cookbook helping Grenfell families and others.

Meghan got stuck in to the preparations. Credit: PA

Meghan has written the foreword to the new book produced by cooks from the Hubb Community Kitkchen, an initiative based near the site of the Grenfell tower in London.

The Duchess first visited the kitchen in January and has made a number other private trips to the centre to meet volunteers and learn more about their work.

Last summer, a group of women gathered with Meghan in a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London. Credit: PA

Some of the recipes are family favourites and all have been created by the cooks who support not only residents affected by the Grenfell fire but others in the community.

Meghan helped put the group in touch with a publisher and her Royal Foundation provided assistance with legal and administrative issues.

The book is called Together – Our Community Kitchen Credit: PA

All proceeds will go back to the Hubb and the book will be available in stores this week.