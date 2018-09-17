Mike Russell criticises Westminster over ‘chaotic, blind Brexit’

Mike Russell has insisted Westminster is “incapable” of working in Scotland’s interests as he warned of the growing risk that the UK will be forced into a “chaotic, blind Brexit”.

The Scottish Constitution Secretary accused Prime Minister Theresa May of “misleading” voters on the prospects for her Chequers plan, claiming EU leaders have already dismissed the UK Government’s proposals.

Four years after Scotland voted to stay in the United Kingdom, he claimed politicians south of the border had failed to meet their pledge that Scotland would be an “equal partner” if it stayed in the Union.

Scots rejected independence by 45% to 55% in September 2014, with the country then going on to vote in favour of the UK remaining part of the EU.

However, votes in England and Wales for Brexit meant the country as a whole opted to leave in the 2016 referendum.

Mrs May took charge of the UK’s negotiations shortly after that, with talks between the PM and European leaders continuing in Salzburg this week.