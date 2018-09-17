MPs urge Brexit fallback plan to avoid no-deal chaos if Chequers fails

Theresa May must consider alternatives to her Chequers blueprint that keep Britain aligned to Brussels to avoid a “chaotic and damaging” no-deal Brexit if it is rejected, MPs have warned.

The Government should look at either a customs union or European Economic Area (EEA) membership as a fallback to avoid leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, the Exiting the EU Committee suggested.

The recommendations came in a report released on Tuesday that three arch-Brexiteers who sit on the committee – Jacob Rees-Mogg, Andrea Jenkyns and Sammy Wilson – refused to endorse.

It said that a no-deal scenario “would leave many businesses facing huge uncertainty”.

Committee chairman Hilary Benn said that with time running out to secure a withdrawal agreement there were “significant problems yet to be resolved”, with the Irish border backstop the main sticking point.

He added: “We’re urging the Government to concentrate on getting a deal to ensure the continuation of tariff and friction free trade which is so important to the future of our economy.

“If the Chequers Plan is not acceptable as a basis for that, then the Government will need to find a different approach urgently.