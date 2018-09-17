Australia strawberry scare as hidden sewing needles found in fruit across the country

Australian police have issued a public health warning after needles were found hidden in strawberries across all six of the country's states.

Sewing needles were initially found in punnets of the fruit in Queensland last week, but the problem has since spread.

A boy as young as nine was among those to make the unpleasant discovery whilst eating, although no injuries have so far been reported.

Authorities said the sabotage was "putting families' lives at risk and a 100,000 Australian dollar reward has been offered for information.

Six brands of strawberry supplier are believed to have been affected and their produce since recalled.